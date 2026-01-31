New rules from 1st February 2026: From FASTag to tobacco, full list of updates you should know

February 1 rule changes, New Rule Changes From February 1: From Sunday, February 1, a new set of rules will come into effect that could influence your financial decisions and daily routine. From FASTag to tobacco, here’s a look at the major changes:
FASTag rules are set to be simplified
The FASTag system will be simplified under the new rules coming into effect from February 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars (Car/Jeep/Van category FASTag) for all new FASTag issuances with effect from tomorrow. The change is expected to benefit lakhs of road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYC norms, despite possessing valid vehicle documents.
“For existing FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement. KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse. In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags,” the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
Cigarettes to become expensive
Cigarettes are set to become expensive from February 1 with higher price increases for filters and longer cigarettes. Earlier this month, the government notified the new duty rates for tobacco products including cigarettes, jarda, gutkha (paan masala with tobacco), and cess rate for paan masala (without tobacco).
Revision in LPG price
Since LPG cylinder prices are market-determined and linked to international benchmarks, a revision is likely from February 1. The changes in commercial LPG prices reflect movements in global LPG prices and associated costs.
Revision in CNG, PNG and Aviation fuel charges
It is also expected that prices of CNG, PNG and aviation fuel will be revised from February 1. The airfares may rise or fall depending on prevailing aviation fuel prices.
Stock market to remain open on budget day
As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1, the stock markets will remain open. Both the NSE and BSE will operate at their regular opening hours.
