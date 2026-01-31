New rules from 1st February 2026: From FASTag to tobacco, full list of updates you should know

New rules from Feb 1: Full list of updates you should know (Image generated using AI)

February 1 rule changes, New Rule Changes From February 1: From Sunday, February 1, a new set of rules will come into effect that could influence your financial decisions and daily routine. From FASTag to tobacco, here’s a look at the major changes:

FASTag rules are set to be simplified

The FASTag system will be simplified under the new rules coming into effect from February 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars (Car/Jeep/Van category FASTag) for all new FASTag issuances with effect from tomorrow. The change is expected to benefit lakhs of road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYC norms, despite possessing valid vehicle documents.