New report shows corruption by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh once again on Thursday accused the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of indulging in corruption during a press conference. He questioned why the Trust had bought 12,080 square metre of land for Rs 18.50 crore, while an adjacent 10,370 square metre of plot for only Rs 8 crore.

Singh was referring to a report published in The Indian Express on Thursday that said official records showed that the Trust had purchased two parcels of prime land — 1.208 hectares and 1.037 hectares — in Ayodhya on the same day i.e. March 18, 2021, at two different prices of Rs 18.50 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively, from two different buyers.

It was already established that on March 18, the Trust had purchased the bigger plot, 1.208 hectares, for Rs 18.5 crore from Sultan Ansari and property dealer Ravi Mohan Tiwari, who in turn purchased it from Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak for Rs 2 crore. The Indian Express reported that the Trust purchased another parcel, 1.037 hectares, directly from the Pathaks for Rs 8 crore.

“This clearly shows that there has been corruption in the purchase of land. Even if the rate of 10,370 sqm of land for Rs 8 crore is considered correct, then about 26,000 sqm of land could be bought for Rs 18.50 crore. But only 12,080 sqm of land was bought for Rs 18.5 crore. The agreement, which Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were repeatedly referring to, was canceled on March 18. Ravi Mohan Tiwari’s name was not there in it, so why was his name included in the sale deed later on,” said Singh.

He further claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, if any purchase of over Rs 50 lakh is done in the registry department, the Income Tax Department is informed. But in this situation, why was the I-T Department not informed in case of purchase of land worth Rs 18.50 crore, Rs 8 crore and Rs 2 crore, he asked. “The temple of Lord Shri Ram is not being built so that people can indulge in scam and corruption. The people of BJP and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust have taken away the money meant to build the Ram temple,” he said.