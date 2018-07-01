New Rajasthan BJP chief compares post to ‘crown of thorns’, says polls not easy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje with state BJP president Madan Lal Saini at the latter’s oath ceremony in Jaipur on Saturday. PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje with state BJP president Madan Lal Saini at the latter’s oath ceremony in Jaipur on Saturday. PTI

The newly-appointed president of the BJP in Rajasthan, Madan Lal Saini, on Saturday compared the post to a “crown of thorns” in his first speech after taking charge. “Manniya mukhyamantri ji, mai Chandrashekhar ji ko bhi kehna chahta hu, ki, ek bistar is karyalay me mera bhi lagwa dijiye. Hasne ke liye nahi kaha raha hu mai, aadesh ke liye keha raha hu (Honourable chief minister, I also want to say this to Chandrashekhar ji that put a bed for me in this office for me as well. I am not saying this as a joke but am saying this for the order),” said Saini at the BJP headquarters on Saturday.

Chandrashekar is the Rajasthan BJP’s organisation general secretary. “Mai us gambhirta se keha raha hu, ki ab kaam karne ki zaroorat hai. Ye kaanto ka taj hai, ye chunav itna saral nahi hai… kisi bhi chunav ko itna saral nahi lena chahiye (I am saying this with seriousness that there is need to work. This (post) is a crown of thorns, this election is not that easy… no election should be taken in an easy way),” Saini said.

Saini, appointed as president of the BJP in Rajasthan on Friday, arrived in Jaipur on Saturday morning and took charge at the party’s office where he addressed party workers and the media. He thanked the BJP leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he will do everything required to stand up to the task.

Speaking in the presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP national vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur and other senior leaders of the party, Saini said, “With the help of my fellow party workers, we will win more than the target of 180 seats that we have set for ourselves in the Assembly elections.”

Former BJP state president Ashok Parnami and ministers, including Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore and Arun Chaturvedi, were also present. “This is a very important time for us because after five months state elections will be held. After the Assembly elections, the Lok Sabha elections are also scheduled. I have the belief that our party workers will help the BJP win the Assembly elections with a strong majority and like last time, we will win all 25 seats in the parliamentary elections under the leadership of Saini,” Raje said. She said junior party workers could attain the highest posts in the BJP if they perform well.

