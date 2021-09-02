New Punjab Governor visits memorial, Golden Temple

NEWLY-APPOINTED Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) welcomed the Governor and honoured him with siropas and a miniature of Sri Darbar Sahib.

“I came to Sri Harmandir Sahib for the first time to pay obeisance and also listened to the divine hymns. I am very relieved to be here and my heartfelt wish to visit Darbar Sahib has been fulfilled,” Purohit said.

Later, the Governor paid homage at Jallianwala Bagh. He didn’t make any comment on the controversy over renovation of the Bagh.

He later proceeded to pay obeisance at the Durgiana Temple where he was honoured by the temple committee with a picture of the temple.

PHSC chairman condemns renovation of Bagh

Chairman of Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) and and former national vice chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Sangathan (Govt of India) Amardeep Singh Cheema has strongly criticised the Centre’s “tinkering with the historic monument of Jallianwala Bagh.”

“It is in true event management style of the Modi government by organising a gaudy laser show at the place of national martyrs and turning this sacred monument on the pattern of Disneyland theme parks.”

“The Congress party, during the freedom struggle made numerous sacrifices while leading the nation against the barbaric British rule and subsequently collected funds to raise a monument. First prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and then President Babu Rajendra Prasad inaugurated the historic Jallianwala Bagh Memorial. Modi government’s move is to belittle the great efforts of Congress party by erasing historical marks under the garb of renovating.

It is condemnable. These are consistent efforts by the BJP-led NDA government to rewrite the history.”

“Renovation of Jallianwala Bagh is a clear attempt to make people forget history. If a government doesn’t know how to respect and preserve historical places, how can it run a country efficiently?” asked Cheema.