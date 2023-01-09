New Parliament likely to be completed by Jan-end, say govt sources

The new Parliament building was likely to be ready for the Budget session that usually starts at the end of January, though a decision on whether the entire session or its second part that begins after a break in March would be held in the new building remains to be taken, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry sources said on Monday.

Construction on the building began in January 2021, with the deadline of November 2022 or the Winter Session of Parliament. As of now, the sources said the building was nearly complete, but it may take some time for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats to shift from the existing heritage building to the new one that is adjacent to it. The break in between the two parts of the Budget session could be used to allow for the shifting, one of the sources said. However, the decision had not been taken as of Monday, two sources said. One of the sources said some works were likely to continue, even as the the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers would be completed.

Designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, the triangular new building is being constructed by Tata Projects. While Tata Projects had won the contract with a bid of Rs.861.90 crore in 2020, sources said the cost of the new Parliament has gone up to Rs.1,200 as of now. In addition, the Union Culture Ministry was providing funds for the artworks for the building. As a part of the government’s larger redevelopment plan for the Centra Vista area, the new Parliament would be able to accommodate a larger number of MPs, with a possible future increase of seats in mind. In July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 6.5-metre-tall national emblem on top of the new building.