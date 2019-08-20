New Parliament building or an upgrade?: PM Modi says issue under consideration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that officials are considering whether to upgrade facilities within the present Parliament House, or to construct a new building.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had both pitched for the construction of a new Parliament House in their valedictory addresses to the two Houses on the conclusion of the Budget Session.

Modi, who was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 36 new flats for Members of Parliament in North Avenue area of the national capital, said that he had told officials that if possible, the task (of upgrading the existing structure or the construction of a new building) should be completed by 2022 – on the 75th year of Independence.

“Though very little time is left, still, effort should be made (to execute it)”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, who was welcomed by Speaker Om Birla, also saw one of the duplex flats from inside.

The 36 flats have been built using fly-ash and waste bricks from the demolition of old buildings. The new flats have four bedrooms and offices for the MPs.

Besides, they have rainwater harvesting pits and are earthquake-resistant. The occupants are mandated to adhere to green building norms specified by the government.