Parliament New Building Foundation Live Updates: PM Modi to attend groundbreaking ceremony today

A model of the new Parliament building which is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore. (PTI)

Parliament New Building Foundation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. However, no construction can immediately begin as various pleas against the project are pending before the Supreme Court

The event today will begin at 12:55 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 1 pm, officials said, adding that a ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1.30 pm. The prime minister will deliver his address on the occasion at 2.15 pm, they said.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have 888 seats while there will be 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Currently, the strength of Lok Sabha is 543 and that of Rajya Sabha 245. During a joint session, the new Lok Sabha chamber will be able to accommodate 1224 members. The new building will not have a Central Hall. The building, which is going to come up in an area of 64,500 sq m at a cost of Rs 971 crore, will be earthquake-resistant, and adaptable to the most modern digital technology. It will incorporate indigenous architecture from different parts of the country, and showcase cultural diversity.

The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.