Parliament New Building Foundation Live Updates: PM Modi to attend groundbreaking ceremony today

Parliament New Building Foundation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. However, no construction can immediately begin as various pleas against the project are pending before the Supreme Court
The event today will begin at 12:55 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 1 pm, officials said, adding that a ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1.30 pm. The prime minister will deliver his address on the occasion at 2.15 pm, they said.
In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have 888 seats while there will be 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Currently, the strength of Lok Sabha is 543 and that of Rajya Sabha 245. During a joint session, the new Lok Sabha chamber will be able to accommodate 1224 members. The new building will not have a Central Hall. The building, which is going to come up in an area of 64,500 sq m at a cost of Rs 971 crore, will be earthquake-resistant, and adaptable to the most modern digital technology. It will incorporate indigenous architecture from different parts of the country, and showcase cultural diversity.
The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.
The new Parliament is an intrinsic part of the vision for New India@75 and will host the Winter Session to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022. The Parliament Complex, comprising the current Parliament House and a new triangular shaped building, will form an ensemble enabling effective and efficient running of the legislature. The building’s design and interiors will capture Indian values and the rich diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles, architecture and culture.
As India aspires to become $5 trillion economy by 2024, and scale that up to $10 trillion by 2030, the new Parliament building and development/redevelopment of the Central Vista will serve as a project for national integration, instilling a sense of national pride amongst her citizens and ensuring that each one of us contributes towards the national goal of meeting the aspirations of New India. The new building will stand out as an institution created by 130 crore citizens, cementing India’s place as one of the biggest and renowned democracies in the world.
Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.
The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.
The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building. The existing building is a massive circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The Parliament House Estate is enclosed by an ornamental red sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has twelve gates.
At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.
