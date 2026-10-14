New Odisha Governor: Will work to get more votes for BJP

Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram’s remarks – that he will work to get more votes for the BJP – following his appointment to the constitutional post have stirred a row in the state, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress on Wednesday raising questions about his impartiality.

Ram, a Dalit leader and a former BJP MP from Jharkhand, was appointed as Odisha Governor on Monday. Speaking to a news agency in Ranchi, Ram said he would work to further activate the BJP’s schedule caste (SC) morcha and make efforts to get more votes for the party. The BJP is in power in the state.