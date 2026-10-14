New Odisha Governor: Will work to get more votes for BJP

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram’s remarks – that he will work to get more votes for the BJP – following his appointment to the constitutional post have stirred a row in the state, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress on Wednesday raising questions about his impartiality.
Ram, a Dalit leader and a former BJP MP from Jharkhand, was appointed as Odisha Governor on Monday. Speaking to a news agency in Ranchi, Ram said he would work to further activate the BJP’s schedule caste (SC) morcha and make efforts to get more votes for the party. The BJP is in power in the state.
Ram also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing a grassroots leader like him to the post. He said he played an instrumental role in activating the BJP’s SC morcha in Jharkhand, too, and despite not being given a ticket to contest elections, remained with the party organisation.
Nearly 17 per cent of Odisha’s population belongs to the scheduled caste (SC) category.
BJD Rajya Sabha member Santrupt Misra said the remarks indicate the Governor’s priorities are clear.
“Whatever his inclination towards constitutional duties may be, such brilliant clarity on his own political perspective is remarkable! Democracy’s new definition – prioritising party interests while holding a constitutional post! Truly admirable!” Misra posted on X. “We need exactly such honest and transparent systems! If more Governors like this are appointed, there’s no doubt that our democracy will certainly be strengthened!”
All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity wing chairman Pawan Khera said, “Newly appointed Odisha Governor, BJP’s Braj Mohan Ram openly declares that he will use his constitutional office to secure more votes and electoral victories for the BJP in Odisha. He has made his intention clear – the party is above the people, the constitution, and the country. That’s why, look carefully, remember his face. This is what a traitor looks like.”
A graduate of Ranchi University, Ram was a former MLA in the undivided Bihar legislative assembly. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Palamu, Jharkhand, in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
He has replaced Hari Babu Kambhampati as the 28th Governor of Odisha.