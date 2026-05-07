New mother dies, 5 others critical as C-section complications lead to crisis in Kota medical college

A detailed investigation has been ordered after one woman died and five others became critically ill following Caesarean-section deliveries at New Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota. (Representative image)

The Rajasthan government has sought a detailed report and dispatched a team of specialists to Kota after six women developed serious medical complications after undergoing Caesarean-section deliveries at the New Medical College Hospital. One of the women died on May 5, and the others are said to be in critical condition.

Dr Nilesh Jain, principal of the medical college and hospital, told reporters that at least 12-13 pregnant women underwent Caesarean deliveries on Monday evening, of which the condition of six began deteriorating 8-10 hours after the surgeries with a dip in blood pressure, platelets and blockage of urine, suggesting kidney infection.

The woman who died was identified as Payal. Her newborn boy is healthy and is being taken care of by his grandmother, officials said.