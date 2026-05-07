New mother dies, 5 others critical as C-section complications lead to crisis in Kota medical college

A detailed investigation has been ordered after one woman died and five others became critically ill following Caesarean-section deliveries at New Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota. (Representative image)
The Rajasthan government has sought a detailed report and dispatched a team of specialists to Kota after six women developed serious medical complications after undergoing Caesarean-section deliveries at the New Medical College Hospital. One of the women died on May 5, and the others are said to be in critical condition.
Dr Nilesh Jain, principal of the medical college and hospital, told reporters that at least 12-13 pregnant women underwent Caesarean deliveries on Monday evening, of which the condition of six began deteriorating 8-10 hours after the surgeries with a dip in blood pressure, platelets and blockage of urine, suggesting kidney infection.
The woman who died was identified as Payal. Her newborn boy is healthy and is being taken care of by his grandmother, officials said.
The condition of another woman is said to be very critical, and she has been placed on ventilator support and is under constant observation in the nephrology ICU, according to officials.
The Rajasthan government has taken note of the incident and sought a detailed report on the circumstances that led to it. Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, Gayatri Rathore, said the affected women were immediately moved to the Nephrology Department of the Super Speciality Hospital in Kota to ensure advanced treatment under specialist supervision. She said the condition of all the patients is being closely monitored, and that additional medical support is being provided whenever required.
Following directions from Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, a four-member specialist team from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, was dispatched to Kota to assist in treatment and investigate the incident. The team comprised Dr Nihar Sharma from the Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Sunil Kumar Mahawar from the Department of Medicine, Dr Pawan Agarwal from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Sharma from the Department of Nephrology.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital on Wednesday and took stock of the situation.
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The medical college principal has also constituted a special treatment board, comprising surgeons, anesthesiologists, gynaecologists, physicians and nephrology specialists to supervise the treatment of the affected women.
The state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and said strict action will be taken against any official or hospital staff found negligent.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More