This summer, you can have a new mango variety named after Amit Shah

A new variety of mango has been named after Union Home Minister Amit Shah by celebrated mango grower, Haji Kalimullah.

Also known as ‘Mango Man’, Kalimullah said he has been impressed by the personality of Shah “who possess the ability to weave the social fabric and bring people on to one platform.”

The mango grower said the new variety of the fruit will be “good in weight and taste” and will be called “Shah” mango. The variety is ready and will enter the market in the coming days.

Kalimullah, who has orchards in the mango belt of Malihabad on the outskirts of UP capital Lucknow, had also named a mango after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The Padma Shri Awardee had named a ‘royal variety of mango’ after the PM. He also said he was delighted to hear in a recent interview of the prime minister that he likes to eat mangoes.

The noted mango grower is famous for growing scores of mango varieties and naming them after celebrities. He had earlier named mango varieties after actress Aishwarya Rai and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He has a particular tree bearing fruits of 300 different varieties.

Kalimullah says that while many people develop mango varieties through grafting, he crosses flowers and sows their seeds as every seed is different from the other.