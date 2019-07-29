‘New Maharashtra’ theme of Fadnavis’ yatra from Aug 1

WITH CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis set to go on statewide Mahajanadesh Yatra from August 1, the government plans to reach out to the masses with the message of a ‘new Maharashtra’. The outreach programme, which comes months before the state goes to polls, will cover 150 of the 288 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Advertising

In 2014, in the run-up to the Assembly polls, Fadnavis had coined the term ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ to connect to the masses on how he intended to develop the state. This time, the theme will be ‘New Maharashtra’.

“Mahajanadesh Yatra will be an exercise to interact with the people and inform them of the reforms implemented in the last five years. They would also be apprised about the roadmap ahead to usher in a ‘New Maharashtra’,” Fadnavis told The Indian Express.

During the yatra, which will conclude on August 31, Fadnavis plans to outline the government’s agenda for the youth, women and farmers for the next five years.

Advertising

A senior BJP leader said, “Five years ago, Fadnavis emphasised on connect and communication. Efforts were made to instil confidence among people and investors. In the backdrop of the Congress-NCP regime facing corruption issues and earning the tag of a government facing a policy paralysis, BJP had to reassure that it would bring good governance.”

“Now, having set pace for reforms in key sectors, from industries to agriculture, the party is ready to shift gear. Through ‘New Maharashtra’, it wants to stress on larger structural socio-economic and political reforms.”

Citing an example, the leader said, “As part of ‘New Maharashtra’, we are drawing up plans to achieve one trillion dollar economy by 2025, or even by 2024. It is bold but not impossible. Sustaining the state’s gross domestic product at 15.5 per cent for the next five years will require assertive policy reforms.”

While acknowledging that shrinking agriculture land holding remains a concern, the leader said the government will push contract and group farming model. Reforms will be introduced to open global markets for small and marginal farmers living in remote areas. “The expenditure in agriculture and allied sectors together will bring in 8 to 12 per cent growth,” he added.

The highlight of the yatra will be pushing for reforms with greater zeal to bridge the gap between urban and rural economy, the party said. “…Rural economy will get a boost to ensure that 55 per cent of the population is not dependent on urban economy for livelihood,” said a leader.

Fourteen distressed districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada are set to work on a distinct agro economic model.

The yatra will begin from Mojhari in Amravati and cover 44 constituencies in Vidarbha, 34 in north Maharashtra, 28 in Marathwada, 29 in western Maharashtra and 15 constituencies in Konkan.