New lockdown rules to be implemented tomorrow: Rupani

Rupani said the collectors, municipal commissioners, district development officers (DDOs) will decide on the containment and non-containment zones in their respective areas and send a list to the state government.

The state government will wait for a day before it chalks out rules and regulations for the next mode of lockdown in the state that will come into effect from Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made an announcement to this effect in his public address through social media, on Sunday. The CM also said that the relaxations and curbs during the next phase of lockdown will be based on two criteria; containment zone and non-containment zone with conditional permission to resume public transport, auto rickshaw services and opening of private offices, shops outside containment zones.

Saying that the Union government’s notification for the next phase of lockdown till May 31 is out, Rupani added, “We will start implementing the notification from day after tomorrow (Tuesday)…Tomorrow, the rules and standard operating procedures for the same will be framed and its implementation will begin Tuesday,” said Rupani.

“We will give relaxations outside containment zones. As per the notification of the Union government, permission will be given to start all industries outside containment zones; whether it is Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot or Bhavnagar. All will get permission to start industries.

On starting public transport and other transport options like rickshaws, Rupani said that rules will be framed and announced Monday.

The CM also said that spitting will be banned across the state with uniform fine of Rs 200 in the entire Gujarat. At the same time, he added, there will be uniform fine of Rs 200 for not wearing mask.

He said that rules will be framed to allow functioning of restaurants for supplying home delivery.

Rupani said, “We have to continue our daily activities. It means that we will have these relaxations, but that does not mean that coronavirus is gone and that fight is long. But everybody is saying that if we strictly adhere to rules and norms – like social distancing, wearing masks, not spitting in public, washing hands regularly with soap – then we can not only carry on our daily activities, but also be able to control the spread. So, there is no need to believe that the pandemic has gone. But at the same time, there is no need to panic if we stay vigilant and secure.”

Rupani also appealed to people in containment zone to follow rules so that those areas can also be converted into green zones. He also gave assurance that essential commodities and services will continue to be avail in containment zones also.

