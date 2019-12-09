New laws not the only solution: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at an event at Symbiosis International University in Pune on Sunday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at an event at Symbiosis International University in Pune on Sunday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

VICE President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said bringing new laws to bring down the number of rapes and sexual assaults in the country was not a solution. “What is required is not a Bill, but the political will and administrative skill to kill the social evils of the society. Change in the mindset of the people is the need of the hour… we should go back to our roots and culture,” Naidu said.

He added: “Though I am not against bringing any new law, but I think they are no solution to the problem. We brought a bill after Nirbhaya. What happened? Was the problem solved?” Naidu asked.

Stating that one needs to stop looking from the prism of gender, regional, religious or political prisms, he said, “Today, values are going down in every field… there is a certain erosion that has taken place… We must arrest it and must go back to our values…What has happened in the recent days is really shameful and a challenge to all of us…”

Naidu, who was addressing the 16th convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International University, Pune, said: “I am always happy to be among youngsters because they are the future of the country. I feel more assured about the country’s future.”

