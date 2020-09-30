New laws like a stab in farmers’ hearts: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Arguing that the farm laws are yet another attack on the people like demonetisation and the GST, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the laws will have to be opposed as they are like a “stab in the farmers’ hearts”.

“These three laws…there is no difference between them and note ban. There is no difference between them and the GST. The only difference is that this is stabbing your hearts with a knife. Teen baar aapke pair main kulhadi maari… ab aapke dil main chura maar diya hain,” Rahul said in a video put out by him on social media platforms which shows him interacting with some farmers.

He said the laws will have to be opposed for the farmers and for the future of the country. “They did not build this country… they had sided with the British. So they don’t understand… and what you said is profound… the voice of farmers is there in the youth, in the Army, in the police… the voice of farmers has a lot of strength. It is with the help of this voice that India attained Independence and once again India will become independent through the farmers’ voice,” he said.

Rahul also said the new farm laws will foster an East India company-like culture and added that this time, a “West India company” has come in.

Some Congress leaders said the farm laws agitation was the ideal platform for Rahul to launch a fierce campaign on the government, adding that in the past, he had raised issues like land acquisition in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhatta Parsaul and Odisha’s Niyamgiri.

Speaking to Rahul, Dhirender Kumar, a farmer from Champaran in Bihar, said farmers are being exploited in the name of these laws and they will be forced to commit suicide due to hunger. He said the 2006 Bill abolishing the APMC Act in Bihar should be implemented in the state once again. Ashok Bootra from Yavatmal in Maharashtra feared that no one would buy the farm produce at minimum support price (MSP). A farmer from Jhajjar said the farmers would not get anything in any case and they were just being “harassed”. A farmer from Washim in Maharashtra told the Congress leader that if Mahatma Gandhi was alive, he would have opposed these laws.

