New Kolkata police chief takes over: ‘Focus on professionalism’

Soumen Mitra, a 1988-batch IPS officer, took over as Kolkata police commissioner on Monday, succeeding Anuj Sharma.

Mitra assured an enhancement in “professionalism” of Kolkata Police, describing it as one of the most “structured” police forces in India.

Asked about the upcoming Assembly elections, Mitra said, “All elections are challenging. I am sure the kind of professionalism Kolkata Police has, we will be able to handle it perfectly.” He assured that everything would be done to keep the city safe so that citizens can exercise their franchise safely and with full security.

Mitra said the force would follow all instructions of the Election Commission.

This is the second time Mitra has taken over as the city police chief. In 2016, the Election Commission had appointed him to the post. He replaced Rajeev Kumar, who was reinstated by the state government after the polls.

Saying that he was happy to be back, Mitra said, “The nature of crime is also changing with time, cyber crimes are increasing in number. We will focus on that and issues related to the environment apart from the regular monitoring of crime, investigation, and VIP security.”