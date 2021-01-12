scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Must Read

New Karnataka Cabinet ministers to take oath tomorrow: BS Yediyurappa

The new ministers are expected to take oath at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday ahead of Makara Sankranti festival.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Updated: January 12, 2021 1:03:08 pm
CM Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinetKarnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File)

The long-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on Wednesday at 4 pm, with the induction of seven ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

“Seven new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet and the new list of ministers will be announced at 4 pm on Wednesday,” Yediyurappa said.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa met BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party general secretary in-charge for the state Arun Singh to discuss the cabinet expansion and the upcoming bypolls to the Basavakalyana and Maski Assembly seats and the Belagavi Parliamentary seat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The state, which can have a total of 34 ministers, has 27 now. Besides members representing different factions and the old guard in the party, the Chief Minister also has to accommodate some of those who entered the Assembly through recent bypolls.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Sources said among the aspirants include BJP MLCs A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, whose resignation as MLAs in the previous Cong-JD(S) combine brought the government down and paved the way for the BJP coming to power. As many as 11 out of the 17 Congress and JDS rebels have already been inducted in the cabinet.

The new ministers are expected to take oath at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday ahead of Makara Sankranti festival.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement