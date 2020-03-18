New Jharkhand top cop MV Rao: Focus on transparency

Newly appointed DGP M V Rao (left) being welcomed by outgoing DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI) Newly appointed DGP M V Rao (left) being welcomed by outgoing DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Stating that the police are public servant, Jharkhand’s new Director General of Police (DGP) M V Rao, who took charge on Tuesday, said his priority would be transparency of the force.

The 1987-batch IPS officer, who holds additional charge of D-G, Fire Services and Home Guard, took over from former DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey after his nine-month stint at the helm.

On the recent violence in many parts of the country amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and deteriorating law and order situation in which the role of the police has been questioned, Rao said: “Jharkhand Police will guard against the sabotage and agent provocateurs, and the only outcome is that there should be no violence and loss to property. Assuring this is our responsibility. Any democratic peaceful protest within the legal framework will be allowed, but we have to take precaution. There will be reasonable restrictions too.”

He said that initially the police were looked down as the “coercive arm of the rulers”, but there has been a “sea change”, and his aim is to take it to the “next level”.

Rao said: “We are ‘sewaks’ (public servants) and we need to know what people are expecting from us. We would like to continue engaging with them through digital platforms, as our chief minister is currently doing. We are going to start a dedicated WhatsApp number on which the people can talk about their grievances and we will extend our reach on other social media platforms.”

On curbing Maoist and challenges, he said that is multidimensional effort. “On one side the government will use law and order machinery to check the violence, and on the hand schools, roads have been constructed to help the people. This together will continue to help (curbing LWEs),” the new top officer said.

