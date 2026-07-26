New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express gets new timings; Check revised schedule, stops

Indian Railways has revised the timings of the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express from September 23. Check the updated schedule, stoppages and latest travel details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 02:49 PM IST
Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Timings Revised (Image: Ministry of Railways)Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Timings Revised (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP)-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, the train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

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New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Train Number, Distance, Travel Time

The New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express (train number 20603) runs once a week, every Wednesday. It covers a distance of 3,102 km in about 54 hours and 15 minutes, travelling via Vijayawada.

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Stoppages

During its journey between NJP and Nagercoil, train number 20603 Amrit Bharat Express halts at 43 railway stations. These are: Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shanti Niketan, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Ichchpuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Gudur Junction, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaippettai, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli.

 

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Full Route

43
Halts between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Nagercoil
Station-wise Halt List
In sequence from New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil
S
New Jalpaiguri (Start)
1
Kishanganj
2
Barsoi
3
Malda Town
4
Rampur Hat
5
Bolpur Shanti Niketan
6
Dankuni
7
Andul
8
Kharagpur
9
Baleshwar
10
Bhadrak
11
Jajpur K Road
12
Cuttack
13
Bhubaneswar
14
Khurda Road
15
Balugaon
16
Brahmapur
17
Ichchpuram
18
Sompeta
19
Palasa
20
Srikakulam Road
21
Vizianagram Junction
22
Visakhapatnam
23
Duvvada
24
Rajahmundry
25
Vijayawada Junction
26
Ongole
27
Gudur Junction
28
Renigunta
29
Katpadi
30
Jolarpettai
31
Salem
32
Erode
33
Tiruppur
34
Coimbatore
35
Pollachi
36
Udumalaippettai
37
Palani
38
Dindigul
39
Madurai
40
Virudunagar
41
Satur
42
Kovilpatti
43
Tirunelveli
E
Nagercoil (End)
Train 20603 covers a long multi-state stretch from West Bengal through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, halting at 43 stations along the way.
Source: Southern Railway
Express InfoGenIE
 

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Timings

Currently, the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express departs NJP at 4:45 PM and reaches Nagercoil at 11:00 PM on the third day.

The Southern Railway zone has revised the train’s timings at two stations: Tirunelveli and Nagercoil from September 23, 2026.

The train will arrive at Tirunelveli at 9:50 PM, 10 minutes earlier than the current 10:00 PM arrival. At Nagercoil, the arrival time will change to 11:05 PM, five minutes later than the current 11:00 PM.

 

Train 20603: New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Timing Revision

Timings revised at select stations with effect from 23rd September, 2026
Existing vs Revised Timings
New Jalpaiguri
Departure
Existing
16:45
Revised
No Change
Tirunelveli
Arrival / Departure
Existing
22:00 / 22:05
Revised
21:50 / 21:55
10 minutes earlier
Nagercoil
Arrival
Existing
23:00
Revised
23:05
5 minutes later
*There will be no change in the timings of the train at other stations/zones.
Source: Southern Railway
Express InfoGenIE
 

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express ticket price

The ticket for travelling between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil on train number 20603 Amrit Bharat Express is Rs 1,230.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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