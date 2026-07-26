New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express gets new timings; Check revised schedule, stops

2 min readUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 02:49 PM IST
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP)-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, the train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Train Number, Distance, Travel Time
The New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express (train number 20603) runs once a week, every Wednesday. It covers a distance of 3,102 km in about 54 hours and 15 minutes, travelling via Vijayawada.
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Stoppages
During its journey between NJP and Nagercoil, train number 20603 Amrit Bharat Express halts at 43 railway stations. These are: Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shanti Niketan, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Ichchpuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Gudur Junction, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaippettai, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli.
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Full Route
43
Halts between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Nagercoil
Station-wise Halt List
In sequence from New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil
Source: Southern Railway
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Timings
Currently, the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express departs NJP at 4:45 PM and reaches Nagercoil at 11:00 PM on the third day.
The Southern Railway zone has revised the train’s timings at two stations: Tirunelveli and Nagercoil from September 23, 2026.
The train will arrive at Tirunelveli at 9:50 PM, 10 minutes earlier than the current 10:00 PM arrival. At Nagercoil, the arrival time will change to 11:05 PM, five minutes later than the current 11:00 PM.
Train 20603: New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Timing Revision
Timings revised at select stations with effect from 23rd September, 2026
Existing vs Revised Timings
Source: Southern Railway
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express ticket price
The ticket for travelling between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil on train number 20603 Amrit Bharat Express is Rs 1,230.