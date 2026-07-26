New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express gets new timings; Check revised schedule, stops

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP)-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, the train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

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New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Train Number, Distance, Travel Time

The New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express (train number 20603) runs once a week, every Wednesday. It covers a distance of 3,102 km in about 54 hours and 15 minutes, travelling via Vijayawada.

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Stoppages

During its journey between NJP and Nagercoil, train number 20603 Amrit Bharat Express halts at 43 railway stations. These are: Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shanti Niketan, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Ichchpuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Gudur Junction, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaippettai, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli.