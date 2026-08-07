New IT rules: Social media firms get 2-hour deadline to remove sensitive content

Social media platforms will now have a maximum of 2 hours to take down 'sensitive' posts.

The Centre has reduced the deadline for social media platforms to remove ‘sensitive’ online content to two hours, news agency PTI reported. Earlier, social media firms had 24 hours to take down the posts.

PTI, citing a government statement, reported the changes stem from amendments introduced on February 10, 2026, to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. The revised provisions are aimed at strengthening the legal framework to tackle harms arising from synthetically generated information (SGI), including deepfakes and other AI-generated content.

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Under the amended rules, timelines for compliance have been tightened across multiple categories. Social media intermediaries must now remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving valid, reasoned directions from the appropriate government or a court, compared with the earlier 36-hour deadline.