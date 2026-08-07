New IT rules: Social media firms get 2-hour deadline to remove sensitive content

The Centre has reduced the deadline for social media platforms to remove ‘sensitive’ online content to two hours, news agency PTI reported. Earlier, social media firms had 24 hours to take down the posts.
PTI, citing a government statement, reported the changes stem from amendments introduced on February 10, 2026, to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. The revised provisions are aimed at strengthening the legal framework to tackle harms arising from synthetically generated information (SGI), including deepfakes and other AI-generated content.
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Under the amended rules, timelines for compliance have been tightened across multiple categories. Social media intermediaries must now remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving valid, reasoned directions from the appropriate government or a court, compared with the earlier 36-hour deadline.
The grievance redressal timeline has also been shortened. Platforms are now required to resolve complaints within 36 hours instead of 72 hours, while cases involving sensitive issues such as nudity or impersonation must be addressed within two hours, replacing the previous 24-hour window.
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The IT Rules require significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs) – platforms with more than 50 lakh users in India – to make reasonable efforts to deploy suitable technical measures, including automated tools or other mechanisms, to proactively detect content depicting or simulating rape, child sexual abuse or conduct, as well as content substantially similar to material that has already been removed.
The government said intermediaries that fail to comply with their obligations under the IT Rules will lose the exemption available for third-party content under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. Such non-compliance could make them liable for further legal action or prosecution under applicable laws.