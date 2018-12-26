Toggle Menu
NIA probes new Islamic State module, raids underway at 16 locations

The searches began at different locations early morning and are still underway, an NIA official said, refusing to divulge further.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday raided 16 locations in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe into a new Islamic State module, ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) confirming the joint operation, told ANI that investigation is underway in Amroha and 5 persons have been arrested.

More details awaited.

