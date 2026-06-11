New IRCTC website to be launched by July 15: Here’s how train ticket booking may change

2 min readJun 11, 2026 08:29 PM IST
New IRCTC website: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a new IRCTC website will be launched next month. Speaking during an interaction with students at Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), the minister said that a new IRCTC website will be launched by July 15.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the new IRCTC website is expected to feature advanced, faster and modern functions aimed at enhancing the overall user experience.
Indian Railways reservation system overhaul
Earlier in May, the Ministry of Railways announced plans to upgrade its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system (PRS) with a modernised and more advanced platform from August. Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking services was launched in 2002. Currently, about 88 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.
Indian Railways PRS overhaul
The new PRS system is expected to enhance the ticket booking capacity. Last year, the Ministry of Railways said that the new PRS system will allow over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute. “This will be an increase of roughly five times from 32,000 tickets per minute in the current PRS,” it said.
It further said that the ticket enquiry capacity will jump ten times i.e. from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh per enquiry will be possible in a minute time. It added that the new PRS will have a multilingual and user-friendly booking and enquiry interface.
“In the new PRS, users will be able to submit their choice of seat and see the fare calendar. It also has integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students, patients, etc,” it stated.
Indian Railways: New PRS System — Key Upgrades
Agile, flexible and scalable — designed to handle 10x current load
10x
Capacity upgrade
1.5 lakh
Bookings per minute
40 lakh+
Enquiries per minute
Capacity: Old PRS vs New PRS (per minute)
🎪 Ticket Bookings
⇧ ~5x increase in booking capacity
🔍 Ticket Enquiries
⇧ 10x increase in enquiry capacity
Key Features of New PRS
🌐
Multilingual interface — User-friendly booking and enquiry interface in multiple languages
📂
Seat choice — Users can submit their preferred seat selection during booking
📅
Fare calendar — Passengers can view fare across dates to plan journeys better
♿
Integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients — all in one platform
📈
Agile, flexible and scalable — designed to handle 10x the current traffic load
Source: Indian Railways
RailOne app
Last year, Indian Railways launched the RailOne mobile application, also referred to as its ‘super app’, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer more accurate predictions on ticket confirmation chances and streamline access to various railway services. When a user books a ticket, the app indicates whether a waitlisted ticket is likely to get confirmed or not.