New IRCTC website to be launched by July 15: Here’s how train ticket booking may change

IRCTC is set to launch a new website by July 15. Check expected changes to train ticket booking, user interface, passenger services and online reservations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 11, 2026 08:29 PM IST
IRCTC is preparing to roll out its new website by July 15, a move aimed at improving the online train ticket booking experience for passengers. (Image: IRCTC)IRCTC is preparing to roll out its new website by July 15, a move aimed at improving the online train ticket booking experience for passengers. (Image: IRCTC)
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New IRCTC website: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a new IRCTC website will be launched next month. Speaking during an interaction with students at Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), the minister said that a new IRCTC website will be launched by July 15.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the new IRCTC website is expected to feature advanced, faster and modern functions aimed at enhancing the overall user experience.

Indian Railways reservation system overhaul

Earlier in May, the Ministry of Railways announced plans to upgrade its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system (PRS) with a modernised and more advanced platform from August. Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking services was launched in 2002. Currently, about 88 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.

Also Read | Railways to move from 40-year-old reservation system to upgraded platform in August

Indian Railways PRS overhaul

The new PRS system is expected to enhance the ticket booking capacity. Last year, the Ministry of Railways said that the new PRS system will allow over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute. “This will be an increase of roughly five times from 32,000 tickets per minute in the current PRS,” it said.

It further said that the ticket enquiry capacity will jump ten times i.e. from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh per enquiry will be possible in a minute time. It added that the new PRS will have a multilingual and user-friendly booking and enquiry interface.

“In the new PRS, users will be able to submit their choice of seat and see the fare calendar. It also has integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students, patients, etc,” it stated.

Indian Railways: New PRS System — Key Upgrades

Agile, flexible and scalable — designed to handle 10x current load
10x Capacity upgrade
1.5 lakh Bookings per minute
40 lakh+ Enquiries per minute
Capacity: Old PRS vs New PRS (per minute)
🎪 Ticket Bookings
Old
32,000 / min
New
1,50,000+ / min
⇧ ~5x increase in booking capacity
🔍 Ticket Enquiries
Old
4 lakh / min
New
40 lakh+ / min
⇧ 10x increase in enquiry capacity
Key Features of New PRS
🌐
Multilingual interface — User-friendly booking and enquiry interface in multiple languages
📂
Seat choice — Users can submit their preferred seat selection during booking
📅
Fare calendar — Passengers can view fare across dates to plan journeys better
Integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients — all in one platform
📈
Agile, flexible and scalable — designed to handle 10x the current traffic load
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE

RailOne app

Last year, Indian Railways launched the RailOne mobile application, also referred to as its ‘super app’, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer more accurate predictions on ticket confirmation chances and streamline access to various railway services. When a user books a ticket, the app indicates whether a waitlisted ticket is likely to get confirmed or not.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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