New IRCTC website to be launched by July 15: Here’s how train ticket booking may change

IRCTC is preparing to roll out its new website by July 15, a move aimed at improving the online train ticket booking experience for passengers. (Image: IRCTC)

New IRCTC website: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a new IRCTC website will be launched next month. Speaking during an interaction with students at Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), the minister said that a new IRCTC website will be launched by July 15.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the new IRCTC website is expected to feature advanced, faster and modern functions aimed at enhancing the overall user experience.

Indian Railways reservation system overhaul

Earlier in May, the Ministry of Railways announced plans to upgrade its nearly 40-year-old passenger reservation system (PRS) with a modernised and more advanced platform from August. Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking services was launched in 2002. Currently, about 88 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.