New guidelines in UP, Bihar to curb Covid

In Bihar, where there has been a 10 per cent spike in Covid positivity cases in Patna and some other districts over the last few days, fresh guidelines on attendance at social gatherings have been put in place.

The Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments have brought new guidelines to arrest the spike in Covid-19 cases.

In Uttar Pradesh, as per the new guidelines, if a single Covid-19 case is found at a location, the area within a radius of 50 m will be marked as a containment zone. At a location where a cluster of cases is found, the area within 100-m radius will be marked a containment zone.

If multiple cases are reported from the same house, the containment zone will be the area within a 50-m radius.

Recently, the state government capped the number of people in group activities like marriage ceremonies and religious functions at 100.

As per the instructions, attendance at such events outside containment zones has to be not more than 50 per cent of the total capacity of the closed premises — the maximum number of people cannot exceed 100.

At open spaces like grounds and parks, such events need to have attendance less than 40 per cent of total capacity. Face mask, distancing, thermal scanning, sanitisers and handwashing will be mandatory at such events.

The cap on attendance of employees in government offices — except those in essential services — in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, West Champaran and Saran has been reduced from 50 to 30 persons. Buses and other commercial vehicles plying in Patna and plying from Patna to other districts and states can now have passengers up to 50 per cent of their seating capacities. These rules would be applicable from November 26 to December 3.

