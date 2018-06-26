Threat to PM Modi ‘all-time high’; even ministers cannot come too close without SPG clearance: MHA

PM Modi has been advised to cut down road shows and instead address public rallies, which are easier to manage. PM Modi has been advised to cut down road shows and instead address public rallies, which are easier to manage.

Amid reports of death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued new security guidelines to the states, PTI reported. As per the new guidelines, even ministers and officers will not be allowed to come too close to the prime minister unless cleared by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

There has been an “all-time high” threat to the prime minister and he is the “most valuable target” in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, officials privy to the issue said.

According to an official, the SPG is believed to have advised Modi, who is the main campaigner for the ruling BJP, to cut down on road shows, which invite a bigger threat, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and instead address public rallies, which are easier to manage.

The close protection team (CPT) of the prime minister’s security has been briefed about the new set of rules and the threat assessment and instructed to frisk even a minister or an officer, if necessary.

After the Pune Police told a court on June 7 that they had seized a “letter” which talked about a Rajiv Gandhi like assassination plan for Modi, the prime minister’s security apparatus was reviewed. The letter was seized from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested for having alleged “links” with the banned CPI (Maoist).

Recently, during his visit to West Bengal, a man was able to break through six layers of security to touch the prime minister’s feet, sending the security agencies into a tizzy.

Following the two developments, Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain to review the prime minister’s security in the wake of inputs about threat to the prime minister’s life.

In that meeting, the home minister had directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen security arrangements for the prime minister.

Maoist-hit states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal were termed sensitive by the Home Ministry and the police chiefs of these states were told to be extra careful when the prime minister visits their states, the official said.

Security agencies are believed to be specially monitoring the Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI), an outfit that the government believes is a front for radical groups.

(With PTI inputs)

