President Ram Nath Kovind appointed new Governors appointed for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh (File)

The President on Tuesday appointed senior BJP leaders Anusuiya Uikey and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Harichandan, who is a BJP leader from Odisha, replaces E S L Narasimhan, who was the governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last one decade. An old timer, Harichandan has been associated with the BJP since the Jana Sangh days.

Uikey is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh and has represented the state in the Rajya Sabha. She was also vice-chairman of the SC/ST Commission. She was in the news ahead of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh after she praised Kamal Nath for doing good work in his constituency Chhindwada and called it a “development role model”.

The post of Chhattisgarh governor was under the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

