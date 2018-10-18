New GOC of XVI Corps reviews security situation in Jammu region

The Corps Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for displaying high standard of professionalism. (Representational Image) The Corps Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for displaying high standard of professionalism. (Representational Image)

Lt General Paramjit Singh, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Army’s Nagrota-based XVI Corps, Thursday reviewed security situation of hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, a defence spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Singh visited Surankote sector in Poonch district and Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) at Palma in Rajouri district, he said.

During the visit to the Counter Insurgency Force headquarters, the Corps commander was briefed about the prevailing security situation and the conduct of recently held urban local body elections in the region and forthcoming Panchayat elections, the spokesperson said.

He was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter-terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson added.

The Commander of the XVI Corps, which is popularly known as White Knight Corps, complimented the troops for ensuring the situation remains stable and lauded the local population, especially the Gujjar and Bakkarwal community for their support in bringing peace to the region.

He also appreciated the civil administration and other security forces for synergised efforts which resulted then in successful conduct of elections.

The Corps Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for displaying high standard of professionalism.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility and for conduct of operations without causing inconvenience to locals.

Lt Gen Paramjit Singh was involved in the planning of the 2016 surgical strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He took over as the GOC of the XVI Corps on October 12 this year

