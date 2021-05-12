New Goa Supreme Court counsel tweets accusing minister

In a subsequent tweet, Umrao posted his order of appointment and wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble @DrPramodSawant Sir for appointing me Standing Counsel of Goa Government at Supreme Court...”

Hours after he was appointed standing counsel to represent the Goa government in Supreme Court, lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao on Tuesday tweeted a news clip of a local newspaper and wrote that state health minister Vishwajit Rane is “surrounded [by] allegations of buying ventilators at rate of 5 times higher”.

Umrao tweeted, “Goa Health Minister @visrane is surrounded allegations of buying ventilators at rate of 5 times higher. Dr R Venkatesh filed PIL & demanded CBI inquiry from SC in this matter. He didn’t take permission from Finance depart. Held by CM. One company hold monopoly in health sector.”

In a subsequent tweet, Umrao posted his order of appointment and wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble @DrPramodSawant Sir for appointing me Standing Counsel of Goa Government at Supreme Court…”

Umrao, who was appointed standing counsel with two others, also tweeted pictures of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visiting the Covid-19 ward of Goa Medical College on Tuesday. He posted, “First Chief Minister to visit different wards in Goa Medical College to see well being of patients. He will meet medical & administrative team to resolve issues.”

The tweets come in the middle of seemingly rising tension between Sawant and Rane.

Within hours of his appointment, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said, “An advocate from Uttar Pradesh…. He has been using his social media to spew communal venom…”