New forum set up in Odisha to demand formation of autonomous council

A new forum has been set up in Odisha to demand formation of an autonomous regional council for KKBK region – undivided Koraput, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Kandhmal districts.

The forum that was set up on Friday will fight for the fulfilment of aspirations of the people of 10 districts and formation of an autonomous council allowed under the constitutional framework, the convener of the forum, N Ahamed, said.

Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Suabarnpur, Boudh and Kandhamal are the 10 districts under KKBK region, Ahamed said.

According to the decisions taken on Friday, the forum will be a non-political organisation and people from all walks of life from the KKBK region will be a part of it, Ahamed, who is an advocate, said.

In addition, a decision was also taken to collect all data concerning the region and its people, contribution of revenue of the region to the government, funds allotted to the region, poverty, backwardness and economy of the region, deprivation of basic needs, state of health, education, employment problems and regional imbalance, he said.

The forum on Friday alleged that successive governments have failed in providing basic needs to the people of the region even after 72 years of independence and therefore there has been no development in the region.

Speaking at the meeting Congress leader Pradeep Majhi said that people of the region have not got the rights and benefits which have been assured in the constitution.

As a result of which a big gap has been created between the KKBK region and other areas in the state.

Former BJP MP from Nabarangpur, Parsuram Majhi, welcoming the formation of the forum to fight for KKBK Autonomous Regional Council (KARC), said that a team should be set up to visit the existing autonomous councils in other states.

Former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das made an elaborate presentation of the socio-economic issues concerning the people of the region.

The region has been neglected for the last seven decades, Das said.

The need of the hour is an autonomous regional council for the KKBK region and time has come to launch a peaceful movement to get it, Das said, adding that he would actively participate and fight for KKBK Autonomous Regional Council.

The regional imbalance between the KKBK region and rest of the state is clearly visible in every sphere, former Congress MP from Fulbari, Nakul Naik, said.

A number of former legislators also spoke in support of creation of an autonomous council for the region.

