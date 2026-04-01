New Financial Year 2026-27 | SBI card rewards to RuPay lounge access: Major banking rule changes starting April 1

New Financial Year 2026-27: All TDS provisions for non-salary payments, earlier spread across multiple sections (192 to 194T), have now been consolidated into a single Section 393.

New Financial Year 2026-27 Rule Changes: Effective April 1, 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025 will replace the six-decade-old Income-tax Act, 1961, marking a shift towards a more modern and simplified tax regime. The government has said the new law is designed to streamline provisions, reduce compliance burdens, and make statutory language clearer and easier to understand. Alongside this, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced the Income-tax Rules, 2026 to align with the new framework.

Why is the Income-tax Act changing?

According to the government, the new Act aims to create a streamlined, simplified, and modern tax system with clearer definitions and consolidated provisions. Over time, the 1961 law had become complex due to numerous amendments, provisos, and explanations. The new legislation retains the same policy intent but presents it in a more logical, accessible, and user-friendly format. It also seeks to make compliance easier, improve ease of doing business, and align India’s tax system with global standards.