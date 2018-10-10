At least 3 dead after Express train derails near Rae Bareli, several passengers feared trapped

At least five coaches of Lucknow-bound New Farakka Malda Express derailed in Rae Bareli. At least five coaches of Lucknow-bound New Farakka Malda Express derailed in Rae Bareli.

At least three people died after five coaches of the New Farakka Express (Train No. 14003) derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, reported news agency PTI. Several passengers are feared trapped. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to Harchandpur Railways Station to conduct rescue and relief operations.

More details awaited.

