At least seven killed after New Farakka Express derails near UP’s Rae Bareily

Several others trains have been halted as the Varanasi-Lucknow railway track is not clear. (ANI Photo) Several others trains have been halted as the Varanasi-Lucknow railway track is not clear. (ANI Photo)

At least seven people died and 35 others sustained injuries after nine bogies and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed in the Harchandpur Station of Rae Bareily on Wednesday morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi, along with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, rushed to the spot to oversee rescue operations. Nine passengers are in serious condition.

The train (No 14003) had left Malda Town Station in West Bengal at 9.05 am Tuesday and was scheduled to reach New Delhi at 2.35 pm Wednesday. The accident took place at 6.10 am.

According to police officials, the number of deaths might increase as rescue operations are still going on. A medical relief train has been deployed. Several others trains have been halted as the Varanasi-Lucknow railway track is not clear.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the UP train derailment

“The Farakka Express derailed in Harchandpur police station area of Rae Bareli district. The injured have been rushed to Harchanpur PHC and the district hospital. DM, SP, CO, SDM are present at the spot Relief operations are in full swing,” said ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said, adding that an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team will also be sent.

“Drones, Long-range cameras are being used in the rescue operation. Other than the five deaths reported before, two more bodies have been extricated. The two were trapped inside a bogie and heavy duty cutters are being used to extricate trapped passengers,” he added.

As per reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed concerned official to provide all medical and rescue help needed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd