Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner day after voluntary retirement from IAS

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed retired IAS officer Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner, a day after the former Punjab cadre officer took voluntary retirement from the service.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office,” the Union Law and Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The post of one Election Commissioner in the three-member commission has been vacant since May 15, when then-Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took charge as Chief Election Commissioner upon the retirement of Sushil Chandra from the post.

Goel was Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries till Friday, when he took voluntary retirement, according to an order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that appointed Uttar Pradesh cadre officer Kamran Rizvi to replace him. He was earlier expected to superannuate on December 31.

Before being appointed as Heavy Industries Secretary in 2019, Goel was Secretary, Culture Ministry. He has also served as Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.