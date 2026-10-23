Driving licences for Indians and foreigners may soon have different colour schemes

The Centre has proposed separate colour schemes for driving licences issued or renewed for Indian and foreign nationals, along with changes to document requirements, driving assessments and licence-related fees.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in its draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, has also proposed making blood group, mobile number and emergency contact numbers mandatory on driving licences.

Under the proposal, every driving licence issued or renewed by a licensing authority would have to be issued as a laminated or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card in Form 7, with separate formats for Indian and foreign nationals.

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Driving licence rules: Changes to proof of age and address

The ministry has also proposed changes to the documents accepted as proof of age and address, including provisions intended to prevent misuse. The draft also proposes accepting affidavits and life insurance policies for these purposes.