Driving licences for Indians and foreigners may soon have different colour schemes

The Centre has proposed separate colour schemes for driving licences issued or renewed for Indian and foreign nationals, along with changes to document requirements, driving assessments and licence-related fees.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in its draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, has also proposed making blood group, mobile number and emergency contact numbers mandatory on driving licences.
Under the proposal, every driving licence issued or renewed by a licensing authority would have to be issued as a laminated or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card in Form 7, with separate formats for Indian and foreign nationals.
Driving licence rules: Changes to proof of age and address
The ministry has also proposed changes to the documents accepted as proof of age and address, including provisions intended to prevent misuse. The draft also proposes accepting affidavits and life insurance policies for these purposes.
The specified list of identity, age and residence documents includes Aadhaar, passport, voter identity card, e-ration card and birth certificate, among others.
The draft rules also propose raising the qualifying score for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60 per cent to 75 per cent. The tutorial would also have to run for at least 30 minutes.
A senior official said the proposed changes to driving licence rules are aimed at tightening assessment requirements.
The ministry has also proposed waiving fees for select online driving licence services completed through Aadhaar authentication. Charges for changing personal details, including name and address, have also been recommended to be removed.
Under the proposed amendments, licensing authorities would have to approve or reject applications to change driving licence particulars, including name and address, within 15 days. Rejections would have to be accompanied by reasons.
The draft notification also invites objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days of its publication.
(With agency inputs)