New Delhi remains second hottest city in India, Churu comes first at 50 degrees

The prevailing severe heatwave, which is expected to last for two more days, made New Delhi the second hottest city in the country on Tuesday, with a maximum temperature of 47.6 degree Celsius.

As per temperature data records maintained by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was also the decade’s hottest day in the month of May for the national capital.

The last recorded hottest day this month over Delhi was on May 26, 1998, with the city’s maximum temperature standing at 48.4 degrees.

Touching 50 degrees, Churu in Rajasthan was the hottest city in India on Tuesday. The recorded maximum temperature was seven degrees above normal at this time of the year. IMD officials suggested this could also be the highest ever in recent years. Temperature records till 2010 show that the hottest day in Churu was 26 May 1998, when day temperatures touched 49 degrees.

Similar temperatures were recorded at Hisar and Banda (48 degrees each), Prayagraj (47.6 degrees), Pilani (46.9 degrees) and Nagpur (46.8 degrees).

“Due to the prevailing dry northwesterly winds over western and central India, the heatwave will continue for two more days. The conditions will begin to subside by May 29,” said the latest forecast issued by IMD.

Due to the approaching western disturbance, some plains along northern India are likely to experience thundershowers and light rainfall from May 29 onwards.

