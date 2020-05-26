Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
COVID19

New Delhi remains second hottest city in India, Churu comes first at 50 degrees

Touching 50 degrees, Churu in Rajasthan was the hottest city in India on Tuesday. The recorded maximum temperature was seven degrees above normal at this time of the year.

Written by Anjali Marar | Pune | Published: May 26, 2020 9:41:23 pm
weather update today, heatwave north india, heatwave update, weather news, delhi weather news, hottest day today Similar temperatures were recorded at Hisar and Banda (48 degrees each), Prayagraj (47.6 degrees), Pilani (46.9 degrees) and Nagpur (46.8 degrees). (Express/Representational)

The prevailing severe heatwave, which is expected to last for two more days, made New Delhi the second hottest city in the country on Tuesday, with a maximum temperature of 47.6 degree Celsius.

As per temperature data records maintained by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was also the decade’s hottest day in the month of May for the national capital.

The last recorded hottest day this month over Delhi was on May 26, 1998, with the city’s maximum temperature standing at 48.4 degrees.

Touching 50 degrees, Churu in Rajasthan was the hottest city in India on Tuesday. The recorded maximum temperature was seven degrees above normal at this time of the year. IMD officials suggested this could also be the highest ever in recent years. Temperature records till 2010 show that the hottest day in Churu was 26 May 1998, when day temperatures touched 49 degrees.

Similar temperatures were recorded at Hisar and Banda (48 degrees each), Prayagraj (47.6 degrees), Pilani (46.9 degrees) and Nagpur (46.8 degrees).

“Due to the prevailing dry northwesterly winds over western and central India, the heatwave will continue for two more days. The conditions will begin to subside by May 29,” said the latest forecast issued by IMD.

Due to the approaching western disturbance, some plains along northern India are likely to experience thundershowers and light rainfall from May 29 onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement