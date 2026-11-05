Amid festive rush, New Delhi Railway Station gets separate entry and exit gates for reserved, unreserved passengers

Northern Railway has designated separate entry and exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station for reserved and unreserved passengers. Check gate numbers, colour codes and other crowd management measures.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 07:06 PM IST
Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway)Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway)
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New Delhi Railway Station latest update: Amid the festive season rush, Northern Railway has introduced separate entry and exit gates for reserved and unreserved passengers at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) to manage crowds and ensure smooth passenger movement.

Under the new arrangement, passengers travelling in reserved (Sleeper and AC) classes and those travelling in unreserved/general class will have to use designated gates. The move aims to reduce overcrowding at the station’s main entry points, circulating areas, and platforms.

Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway) Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway)

Which gates should passengers use for entry and exit at New Delhi Railway Station?

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR), passengers travelling in reserved classes for platforms 1 to 15 will have to use Gate No. 8 and Gate No. 11. These gates are marked in blue. Passengers travelling in unreserved/general class for platforms 1 to 16 will have to use Gate No. 12, which is marked in yellow, the official added.

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The CPRO further said that Northern Railway has also introduced one-way movement at the station. Passengers entering the station will not be allowed to use the same gates for exit. Similarly, designated exit gates can only be used by passengers leaving the station, he added.

Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway) Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway)

Other measures to manage passenger rush at New Delhi Railway Station

  • Mobile ticketing and Handheld devices

To reduce queues at ticket counters, railway staff are using handheld devices to issue unreserved tickets directly to passengers at the station.

  • Temporary suspension of Platform Ticket sales

Northern Railway has also temporarily stopped the sale of platform tickets to restrict unnecessary entry and reduce crowding on platforms.

Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway) Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway)
  • Signboards

The zonal railway has installed signboards across the station, including at foot overbridges and entry and exit points, to help passengers find their designated gates.

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  • Special arrangements for senior citizens and PwD

Special arrangements, including accessible ramps and pathways, will continue to be available near the gates for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and passengers requiring wheelchair assistance.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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