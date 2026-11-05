Amid festive rush, New Delhi Railway Station gets separate entry and exit gates for reserved, unreserved passengers

New Delhi Railway Station latest update: Amid the festive season rush, Northern Railway has introduced separate entry and exit gates for reserved and unreserved passengers at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) to manage crowds and ensure smooth passenger movement.

Under the new arrangement, passengers travelling in reserved (Sleeper and AC) classes and those travelling in unreserved/general class will have to use designated gates. The move aims to reduce overcrowding at the station’s main entry points, circulating areas, and platforms.

Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway) Northern Railway introduces separate entry, exit gates at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds (Image: Northern Railway)

Which gates should passengers use for entry and exit at New Delhi Railway Station?

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR), passengers travelling in reserved classes for platforms 1 to 15 will have to use Gate No. 8 and Gate No. 11. These gates are marked in blue. Passengers travelling in unreserved/general class for platforms 1 to 16 will have to use Gate No. 12, which is marked in yellow, the official added.