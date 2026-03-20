New Delhi railway station to get AI cameras, QR code-based entry system to enhance safety, ease rush

New Delhi railway station: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce AI-powered camera network to improve safety at New Delhi railway station. It also planned to introduce QR code-based entry management system at the station to ease rush. During a high-level meeting held on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of station access, passenger amenity upgrades and other security related measures to improve the passenger experience.
The meeting focused on measures like access control, crowd management, technology-driven surveillance, and ease of mobility within station premises. These reforms will first be implemented at New Delhi Railway Station. Later, it will be rolled out to other stations.
Installation of AI cameras at New Delhi railway station
The national transporter has planned to install AI cameras at New Delhi railway station, covering all nooks and corners of the station premises, including platforms, concourses, entry-exit points, and funnel areas prone to unauthorised entry.
According to the release, an Exception Event Display-based control room will be established where AI processing of live camera feeds will alert monitoring staff to unusual or unsafe events in real time.
Apart from these, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will also be deployed to ensure only ticketed passengers access station premises, with a shift from manual checking to surveillance-based monitoring.
QR code-based entry system at New Delhi railway station
As a pilot project, New Delhi railway station will get a QR code-based entry management system. This will be implemented ahead of expected festival rush during Diwali and Chhath. This new system will regulate entry based on valid tickets, enabling better segregation of Reserved ticket holders, Monthly Season Ticket holders and Unreserved passengers.
Colour-coded uniforms for railway staff at New Delhi station
The national transporter also planned to introduce a colour-coded identification system for all personnel working in New Delhi railway station. “Fluorescent jackets will be worn by Railway employees, while Non-Employees including vendors, station sahayaks, contractual staff, and IRCTC personnel will also wear colour coded jackets of some other colour.
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This is being done to enable the swift identification of passengers, employees and other non-employees like coolies, the staff of vendors, food, cleaning, parcel & maintenance personnel, present in the station premises, with which the security authorities & the ticket checking staff engage, while performing their duties,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More