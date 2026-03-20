New Delhi railway station to get AI cameras, QR code-based entry system to enhance safety, ease rush

New Delhi railway station: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce AI-powered camera network to improve safety at New Delhi railway station. It also planned to introduce QR code-based entry management system at the station to ease rush. During a high-level meeting held on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of station access, passenger amenity upgrades and other security related measures to improve the passenger experience.

The meeting focused on measures like access control, crowd management, technology-driven surveillance, and ease of mobility within station premises. These reforms will first be implemented at New Delhi Railway Station. Later, it will be rolled out to other stations.