New Delhi to Patna Vande Bharat Special train: Check route, travel time, timings and stoppages

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special to operate during the festive season to ease passenger rush. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File Photo)

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special train: Indian Railways (IR) is set to operate a Vande Bharat special train between New Delhi and Patna Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season. The announcement of semi-high-speed train comes as demand for travel on the route rises ahead of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, with regular trains witnessing high occupancy. The service will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

In a statement, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said: “To clear the additional rush during the festive season and to facilitate the convenient travel of passengers, Railways have decided to run New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat festival Special Express.”