New Delhi to Patna Vande Bharat Special train: Check route, travel time, timings and stoppages
New Delhi-Patna Reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express: Indian Railways will operate a Vande Bharat Festival Special train between New Delhi and Patna to manage the festive rush. Check the train route, travel time, stoppages and other key details.
New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special train: Indian Railways (IR) is set to operate a Vande Bharat special train between New Delhi and Patna Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season. The announcement of semi-high-speed train comes as demand for travel on the route rises ahead of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, with regular trains witnessing high occupancy. The service will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.
In a statement, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said: “To clear the additional rush during the festive season and to facilitate the convenient travel of passengers, Railways have decided to run New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat festival Special Express.”
New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Route, Distance, Travel Time
The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 02252/02251. It will run via Prayagraj Junction. This new Vande Bharat Special train will cover a distance of 998 km in around 13 hours.
New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Coach Composition, Frequency
The New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special will offer two seating classes: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.
Train number 02252, operating from New Delhi to Patna, will commence its commercial service on October 16 and 18, 2026. It will subsequently run from October 21 to November 25, 2026, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
In the return direction, train number 02251 from Patna to New Delhi will commence its commercial service on October 17 and 19, 2026. It will subsequently operate from October 22 to November 26, 2026, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The two services will operate a total of 18 trips in each direction.
New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Special Express: Stoppages
During its journey between New Delhi and Patna, train number 02252/02251 Vande Bharat Festival Special will stop at six railway stations. These are: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.
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New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Train: Timings
Train number 02252, the New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special, will depart from New Delhi at 08:35 hrs and arrive at Patna Junction at 21:30 hrs.
Train number 02251, operating from Patna to New Delhi, will depart from Patna Junction at 10:00 hrs and arrive at New Delhi at 23:30 hrs.
Vande Bharat festival special between New Delhi and Patna: timings and dates
Northern Railway will run train 02252/02251, a reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express, between New Delhi and Patna from October 16 to November 26, 2026.
36
trips in all, 18 each way
3days
a week in each direction
6
stops between New Delhi and Patna
12h 55m
New Delhi to Patna
02252New Delhi to Patna
From New Delhi on October 16 and 18, then every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from October 21 to November 25.
New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Special Express: Ticket booking
Ticket bookings for the New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special will begin soon. Passengers will be able to book tickets through both online and offline mode. For online reservations, passengers can use the IRCTC website, while offline bookings will be available at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More