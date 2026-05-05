New dawn: PM Modi calls for ‘badlav’, not ‘badla’

Terming the election results a “historic and unprecedented” day heralding both a new dawn in West Bengal as well as trust in the politics of development in India’s democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the BJP’s commitment to delivering on development in line with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters on Monday evening, the PM expressed gratitude to voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry for putting up a united front amid the global uncertainty triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis by exercising their franchise in favour of stability in governance.

“For us, democracy is not just a system, it is a tradition that flows in our veins … Today, not only has India’s democracy triumphed, its Constitution has also triumphed. Our constitutional institutions have triumphed, our democratic processes have triumphed,” he said.

“Today, BJP-led NDA governments are in power in more than 20 states … with the mantra ‘nagrik devo bhava’ (citizen is God). We are dedicated to serving the people, that is why the people are placing more and more trust in the BJP … where there is BJP, there is good governance … there is development,” he said.

The BJP has been given an opportunity to realise the dream of a “strong and prosperous Bengal” envisioned by stalwarts such Syama Prasad Mookerjee, he said. “A new chapter has been added to Bengal’s destiny from today which will be free of fear and full of assurance,” the PM said.

“Today, I assure each citizen of Bengal — BJP will work for the development of Bengal day and night; women will get an atmosphere of security, the youth will get employment, migration will stop. In the very first Cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Bharat yojana will get approval. The strictest possible measures will be taken against infiltrators,” he said. He said the BJP government in Bengal will work to realise Rabindranath Tagore’s dream of ‘where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’.

He urged all political players in the state to “move beyond” the vicious cycle of political violence which had engulfed it for decades. “As Bengal enters this new phase, I also appeal to other parties for change in habits. Today, when the BJP has won, not ‘badla’ (revenge) but ‘badlav’ (change) needs to be talked about; not ‘bhay’ (fear) but ‘bhavishya’ (future) should be spoken of,” he said.

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Expressing gratitude to voters, he also took on the opposition for defeating his government’s efforts to expedite the implementation of reservation for women in legislatures across the country.

“Nari Shakti (women power) is another pillar of Viksit Bharat, but the Congress tried to stop it … these parties did not let the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam pass in Parliament. I had cautioned such parties they will have to face the ire of women. Today, the Congress, TMC … have been punished. In Keralam, too, the Congress will be taught a lesson next time. The Congress will have to face the repercussions in UP; the Samajwadi Party also will not be able to wash away the sin it committed,” he added.