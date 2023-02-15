New data projects 4% increase in wheat production this fiscal

Wheat production is estimated to reach 112.18 million tonnes during 2022-23, which is 4.12 per cent higher than 107.74 million tonnes recorded during 2021-22, according to the Second Advanced Estimates of production of major crops released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The estimated figure of wheat production for 2022-23 is also higher than the target of 112 million for the year.

During 2021-22, wheat production had witnessed a slight dip, compared to 109.58 million tonnes in 2020-21.

Due to the slight dip in domestic production, and other factors, including a higher demand outside India in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, wheat prices rose sharply. The government banned wheat export in May, 2022 to cool down rising prices. However, wheat and atta prices remained high. Last month, the Centre decided to offload 30 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the market from the Central pool under its Open Market Sale Scheme. However, the retail and wholesale prices of wheat and atta are yet to see a significant drop in prices.

According to the data, the total foodgrain production in the country is estimated to reach 323.55 million tonnes during 2022-23, higher than 315.61 metric tonnes during 2021-22.

The data shows mustard and rapeseed production is expected to reach a record level 12.81 million tonnes during 2022-23, which is higher than 11.96 million tonnes recorded during 2021-22.

The total pulses production is expected to reach 27.81 million tonnes during 2022-23, a marginal increase from 27.30 million tonnes during 2021-22. The increase in mustard production is significant in view of higher edible oil prices in recent years.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that there would be further increase in the production.

According to the statement, the total production of rice during 2022-23 is estimated at 130.83 million tonnes.

Total oilseeds production in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 40 million tonnes.