Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

New Covid guidelines meant to disrupt Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Hibi Eden

Congress MP Hibi Eden tells Liz Mathew that the BJP was trying to sabotage the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Hibi Eden
Congress MP Hibi Eden tells Liz Mathew that the BJP was trying to sabotage the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MPs were raising slogans saying the government wanted to sabotage the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why?

Certainly, the government and the ruling party are trying to obstruct and sabotage Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. We have no doubts that the new guidelines and restrictions (regarding Covid-19) are for that only… The PM has visited Himachal Pradesh more than 10 times and has held huge rallies in Gujarat. There was no Covid restrictions… Suddenly, when Bharat Jodo Yatra is reaching the capital, many people from BJP are nervous…

But are you not worried about the surge in Covid cases in some countries?

The health ministry should have proper guidelines and the states should follow them… But the way this government is bringing in new restrictions, without giving proper reasons… they do not want the Bharat Jodo Yatra to have a happy ending.

The Yatra has been going on for months. Why does it make a difference to the ruling party now?

When it started, they all mocked at Rahul Gandhi… When it is reaching Delhi from Kanyakumari, everyone in the BJP, including the Prime Minister himself, realised that people from diverse backgrounds and communities are joining him and his popularity is going up… The BJP is becoming intolerant of this.

What is the difficulties in wearing masks?

It’s not about a mask nor about following protocols… We have objections to this move because it is just to disturb Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra.

In this winter session, there has been no major discussion. Who is responsible for this?

We have cooperated with the government… We wanted a discussion on China, but the government didn’t. In fact, the government did not have a major legislative agenda for this session…

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:21:21 am
