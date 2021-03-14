New Covid-19 cluster emerges in Thanjavur school, 56 students and a teacher test positive

A government-aided girls’ school in Ammapetai village in Thanjavur district has emerged as a Covid-19 cluster after 56 students and a teacher tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A Class XI student first tested positive for Covid-19 on March 9. As per reports, she had fever a couple of days ago. The district health department soon swung into action and tested close to 460 students on March 11, who were believed to be in contact with her. The remanining students and as many as 35 teachers were tested the next day.

On Saturday, the test results of the first batch of students showed that 20 of them were positive. On Sunday, another 36 students and a teacher were found to be positive. The students were admitted to Thanjavur and Thiruvarur Government Hospital for treatment.

The incident comes after the state government allowed schools to reopen for classes IX to XII, allowing 25 students per class, while adhering to safety norms such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, etc.

The Health Department have disinfected the entire area, and the school has been shut for 14 days. The 56 students who have been tested positive come from 24 villages. Their parents and other contacts have been told to inform the district health officials if their wards experience any symptoms.

District Collector M Govinda Rao who inspected the school and the hospital told indianexpress.com that they formed a team of health officials to conduct camps in the district’s 439 schools to check whether anyone has been infected with the virus. He said they will initiate necessary action if a school has been found violating the safety norms.

“I spoke with the students who tested positive for Covid-19. I told them not to worry or be scared as we are putting our best effort to facilitate them with the best treatment. Some of the officers who tested positive and recovered were made to speak to the students to provide them confidence. A committee comprising Tehsildar, a block medical officer, town education officer, have been formed to analyse why such a cluster has emerged suddenly in this area. They will inspect the schools and will be submitting a report soon. On behalf of the health department, rural development, and revenue departments, medical camps have been set up in villages from where these students come to school. The areas are been disinfected, the officials have been informed to provide Kabasura Kudineer, Vitamin C, Zinc tablets to residents to boost their immunity,” Rao said.