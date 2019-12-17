Fergusson College students organise signature campaign to protest against Jamia violence

The protest converged at the main gate of the campus, where the protesters took turns to share their thoughts on the matter. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) The protest converged at the main gate of the campus, where the protesters took turns to share their thoughts on the matter. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

Written by Amandeep

The students of Fergusson college organised a protest and a signature campaign against the police breakdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Citizenship Amendment Act. With portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, the atmosphere felt similar to that of colleges and universities coming out in support of the Jamia students nationwide.

Slogans like “Hum ek hai, Hindutva nahi bandhutva chahiye, NRC nahi rozgar chaiye, pen leke halla bol, Hindu-Muslim ek hai, Modi-Shah fake hai” echoed as students marched in the campus. The protest converged at the main gate of the campus, where the protesters took turns to share their thoughts on the matter.

“This is organised by the student community of the college. All progressive minded and secular parties or individuals can come and join us,” said Santosh Rasave, a protester. Santosh added that the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station denied permission for the signature campaign as he had been booked under IPC 149 and had been called in for inquiry on a couple of occasions. “We will have the signature campaign, they can’t suppress our voices forever,” he said.

“It is our right to carry out peaceful protests and we should not be stripped of that right. They didn’t permit it because one of our students have been charged with IPC 149,” said Vishal Dabhade, another protester.

Minutes after the protest march reached the main gate of campus, a police official reached on the scene. More policemen followed. The protesters, as soon as the police arrived, declared that they shall end the protest within five minutes. In that while, they raised slogans saying that they are not afraid of being beaten up and shall speak for the country.

An official from the Deccan Gymkhana Police station said, “The permission for signature campaign was denied owing to law and order reasons. The students who were here just distributed pamphlets for a protest which is happening at Pune University tomorrow. They did not do a signature campaign and dispersed as soon as we arrived.”

