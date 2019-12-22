New Citizenship law: Several injured, police station vandalised as Bihar bandh turns violent

A demonstration against the CAA and NRC in Patna. (PTI) A demonstration against the CAA and NRC in Patna. (PTI)

Around two dozen people were injured, 1,550 people detained and 13 arrested across Bihar during a bandh called by the RJD and its alliance partners to protest against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC.

Six people were injured in firing, while another six including two policemen were injured in brickbatting in Patna, police said.

There were reports of violence in Vaishali, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur and Gopalganj as well. The police used teargas and mild lathicharge at these places.

Road and train services were disrupted across the state, with at least a dozen trains running behind schedule.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the Opposition’s protest march in Patna, said they had asked their workers to protest peacefully and alleged that the state police were responsible for provoking violence at some places.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who also joined the protest, said the central government had forced “unnecessary law and order problems” by amending the citizenship law.

Around two dozen people including an assistant sub-inspector were injured in Patna, Nawada and Aurangabad during the protests. More than 50 people vandalised a police station in Nawada. An assistant sub-inspector of police was injured in Aurangabad when a group of protesters allegedly threw stones at a police team, prompting them to use teargas.

Police said they were studying video footage to identify the miscreants.

Six persons were admitted to AIIMS, Patna. At least three mediapersons suffered minor injuries during protests at Dak Bungalow Chowk and Phulwarisharif in Patna.

