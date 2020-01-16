New Citizenship Law: Protest meet in Surat village on Jan 17 gets permission

JJSDES contacted Kamrej taluka mamlatdar office on January 13 and applied for permission to take out a rally against NRC and CAA and organise public meeting on January 17. (Representational Image) JJSDES contacted Kamrej taluka mamlatdar office on January 13 and applied for permission to take out a rally against NRC and CAA and organise public meeting on January 17. (Representational Image)

The Kamrej taluka mamlatdar on Wednesday granted permission to a protest programme against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) scheduled to be held at Kathor village in Surat district on January 17 by Surat-based NGO, Jan Jagruti Sarwa Dharma Ekta Samithi (JJSDES).

JJSDES contacted Kamrej taluka mamlatdar office on January 13 and applied for permission to take out a rally against NRC and CAA and organise public meeting on January 17 between 3 pm to 6 pm at an open ground near Swagat Residency on Amboli road in Kathor village of Surat district.

In the application, the organisation mentioned that after the public meeting, around 30 people would submit a memorandum against CAA and NRC at the Kamrej mamlatdar office.

Kamrej taluka mamlatdar NC Bhavsar said, “We have given them permission to carry out a public meeting and rally, with conditions that it should be held peacefully and there should be no law and order or traffic issue.”

The mamlatdar said organisers would be held responsible if there is any violation of law and order situation at the meet. Common citizens should not be inconvenienced by disrupting traffic and the organisers should keep in mind the religious sentiments of people, the mamlatdar said.

The organisers have been campaigning about the peaceful protest against CAA and NRC through social media and pamphlets.

One of the organisers and deputy sarpanch of Antroli village, Jayeshbhai Solanki, said, “We are organising this event for communal harmony. Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the meeting.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App