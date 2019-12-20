New Citizenship Law Protest: In Malegaon, rally against ‘kaala kanoon’

At a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Carter Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) At a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Carter Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A massive protest rally was taken out against the citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC in Maharashtra’s textile town of Malegaon on Thursday, with nearly 60,000 people participating it it, the police said. Shops and schools in the town remained closed as part of the protest.

The rally was organised by Dastoor Bachao Committee (Save Constitution Committee), and was backed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the Republican Party of India (RPI) and comprised thousands of powerloom workers and students.

They marched through the town, condemning CAA as a “kaala kanoon” and demanding that it be repealed.

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar said: “ The CAA is an eyewash. What has raised apprehensions is NRC.”

SP, Nashik (rural), Arti Singh said, “There were 600 police personnel and the protests went by smoothly.”

