New citizenship law: Protest at Lucknow’s Integral University peaceful, says police but file 2 FIRs

A protest was also held at Integral University in Lucknow against the new citizenship law and the police action on the students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi. The university, meanwhile, announced winter vacation with effect from Monday.

Mohammad Zafar, deputy proctor for the university, said the protest on Monday was peaceful and the university had been shut with immediate effect. “The protest was peaceful and students were protesting against the CAA, NRC and police action in JMI and AMU,” said Zafar.

“The university, which was scheduled to be shut from December 23 to January 1, will now be closed from Monday till January 5 in view of the situation. After discussions with police and city administration, we decided to shut the university to maintain calm,” said Zafar.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Trans-Gomti) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said the protest was peaceful and the situation was “completely controlled.” “There was a protest against CAA and NRC, but it was peaceful,” said Srivastava.

However, later in the evening, police registered two FIRs at Gudamba police station “over unlawful assembly” near Integral University.

The first FIR lodged under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 341 (wrongful restraint) have been filed against 100-125 unidentified “outsiders gathered at the university main gate”, said police. Another FIR was filed against 200-250 unidentified people at the same police station.

