New Citizenship Law: BSP leaders meet President, seek repeal

Seeking a repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a BSP parliamentary delegation on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded a judicial probe into police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Nadwa College in Lucknow.

The delegation, led by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, who is also the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha and Kunwar Danish Ali, the party leader in the Lok Sabha, submitted a memorandum to the President.

After meeting the President, Ali said, “We requested the President to repeal CAA immediately because this Act is against the basic structure of the Constitution.”

“The way police brutality happened at Jamia campus, students beaten up and furniture smashed, is beyond imagination. I am an alumnus of Jamia and a member of AMU Court. The President is the Visitor of these two universities. Therefore, we demand a high-level judicial inquiry into police atrocities against students of Jamia, AMU and Nadwa,” Ali said.

The BSP had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

In the memorandum to the President, the party said the new citizenship law is unlawful and unconstitutional and against Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

