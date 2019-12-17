New citizenship law: Bengal Governor summons Mamata, she says focus now on peace

Mamata’s letter to the Governor came hours after the latter took to Twitter to summon the Chief Minister. Mamata’s letter to the Governor came hours after the latter took to Twitter to summon the Chief Minister.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday exchanged stinging letters after the Governor summoned the Chief Minister to Raj Bhavan to “personally update” him on the protests across the state over the new citizenship law.

In a letter to Dhankhar, Mamata made it clear that briefing the Governor was not the “prime focus” of her administration and wrote that he must “cooperate” to maintain peace and told him that it was his “constitutional obligation to support the state government”.

Expressing her displeasure over Dhankhar’s “frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government”, Mamata wrote, ‘’I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government and also involving the senior officers of the state. You would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain a peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country.”

Mamata’s letter to the Governor came hours after the latter took to Twitter to summon the Chief Minister.

“In view of the enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhavan tomorrow (Tuesday) at a time of her choice,” Dhankhar tweeted, adding that there was “no response” from Chief Secretary and DGP whom he had summoned a day ago for an update on the law and order situation in the state in view of the ongoing protests against the citizenship law.

“This is unfortunate and unexpected of them (chief secretary and DGP)… I am stunned that in spite of requests neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police have come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the state. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of the situation,” Dhankhar added.

Mamata, in turn, wrote, “The constitutional obligation (of the Governor) in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity. Please cooperate to maintain peace.’’

Top sources in the state administration said that the chief secretary and the DGP would brief the Governor at an “appropriate time”.

After Mamata’s letter, the Governor swiftly replied to her, expressing “deep pain and anguish” at what he called her “unwarranted tangential approach”. Dhankhar also wrote that he had been “heaped indignities” during his term in Bengal but would like to collaborate in the larger public interest.

“Looking forward to meeting her (Mamata) tomorrow. Urged her to work in tandem and togetherness in public interest and engage in soul searching,” he also tweeted.

Notably, in the morning, the Governor had slammed the Chief Minister over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, asking her to desist from “unconstitutional and inflammatory” actions.

He said that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.

“I am extremely anguished that CM and ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor had earlier questioned Mamata’s opposition to the amended Act and said “any person holding a constitutional post cannot oppose the law of the land”.

Dhankhar on Sunday also said the advertisement published by the TMC government announcing that it would not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new law on citizenship was “unconstitutional” and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw it, arguing that government can’t use public money for such campaigns.

He had also described the current law and order situation in the state “unimaginable”, and said that public property is being damaged in a “wanton manner, ruthlessly and recklessly, and fear has been put in the minds of people belonging to a certain section of the society”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App