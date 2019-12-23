New Citizenship law: Ahmedabad Cyber cell probes viral post with ‘misleading content’

However, officials clarified that any criticism of CAA and NRC would not amount to instigating people or trying to disturb law and order. (Representational Image) However, officials clarified that any criticism of CAA and NRC would not amount to instigating people or trying to disturb law and order. (Representational Image)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell is probing the origin of a message, which was widely shared on various WhatsApp groups, with “misleading and inflammatory” content related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The message called upon people to hold “chakkajam” (traffic disruption) on major roads in Ahmedabad on December 20, the day after violence broke out in the city following clashes between police and people protesting against CAA.

According to officials of Cyber Crime Cell, a dedicated team is keeping watch on social media to track posts related to CAA and NRC to avert any deterioration of law and order in the state.

However, officials clarified that any criticism of CAA and NRC would not amount to instigating people or trying to disturb law and order.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against unknown persons on December 20 night with the Cyber Crime Cell, a day after violence erupted in Ahmedabad during demonstrations against NRC and CAA. The FIR mentions a message allegedly circulating on WhatsApp with “misleading content related to CAA and NRC”.

“We came across the same message on WhatsApp from various sources with the title, ‘Do or die against NRC and CAB (CAA)’. The content read, ‘On December 20, after the Friday namaz, all Muslims should hold chakkajam on major roads in protest of the CAA and NRC. When NRC is applied, all citizens will have to prove by documents that their grandfathers and great grandfathers were Indians… documents such as Aadhaar and voter identity card will not be considered… many won’t be able to prove their citizenship and then through CAB all but Muslims will be given citizenship… Muslims left out will be declared as infiltrators. It is estimated that out of 30 crore Muslims, 25 crore will fail the documents test. Once citizenship is removed, you will not be able to vote, buy or sell properties, avail government health schemes and the state will seize all your properties, including house and land. You won’t be given any government job and the ones that already have, will be fired after they are proved as infiltrators… your bank account will be freezed, your PAN, Aadhaar card and other documents will be declared fake and you will be sent to detention camps to die. You will become stateless like the Rohingya people and this is what the BJP and RSS want. Our forefathers have given their lives for this country and the time has come that we should also be ready for the same (sic)’,” read the FIR.

The FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153, 153A, 505(b), 505(1) for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups, intent to cause fear or ala- rm in public and intent to incite.

On December 19, protesters at Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad resorted to stone pelting, leaving at least 12 policemen injured, and police also resorted to a lathicharge. Lal Darwaza area of Ahmedabad also witnessed lathicharge during the protest. It was on the same day that the Cyber Crime Cell found the viral message on WhatsApp.

“We started our investigation and found some leads. However, we have not been able to track its origin… Till now, we have not been able to find any link between the violence on December 19 in Ahmedabad and the alleged message on WhatsApp,” said SD Kanat, police inspector, Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad.

“We are keeping a watch on social media to ensure that the law and order of the state is not disturbed… Criticism is vital in a democracy and every citizen has the right to do it. But criticism that disturbs harmony between communities or poses threat to law and order of the state will be dealt with strictly,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

