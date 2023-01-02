New China Foreign Minister on India: Both sides willing to ease situation

IN REMARKS made just four days before he was named as China’s new Foreign Minister, Qin Gang referred to “border issues” with India and said the status quo is that both sides are “willing to ease the situation” and “jointly protect peace along their borders”.

Qin, who was China’s Ambassador to the US, was named Friday as the country’s new Foreign Minister and will replace Wang Yi who held the post for a decade. Qin had earlier served as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s chief protocol officer between 2014 and 2018.

On December 26, in an op-ed article titled “How China Sees the World” for the US magazine “National Interest”, Qin referred to India-China ties in the context of the perception that China was “poised” to break the status quo. He also blamed the US for challenging the status quo on Taiwan, and Japan for altering the status quo in the South China Sea.

Qin’s article is being seen in Delhi as views vetted by Beijing.

“China’s development means a stronger force for peace, not a growing power poised to ‘break the status quo’, as some call it. The tension across the Taiwan Strait was not created by the Chinese mainland breaking the status quo, but by ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists and external forces continually challenging the status quo of ‘one China’,” Qin wrote.

Explained A signal from China The views expressed by China's newly named Foreign Minister are significant. They come at a time when Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border standoff for more than 31 months. And, they indicate that Beijing is prioritising the issue.

“In the case of the East China Sea, it was Japan who attempted to ‘nationalize’ Diaoyu Dao ten years ago, altering the “status quo” between China and Japan of agreeing to put aside differences. In the South China Sea, the status quo is that regional countries are consulting on a code of conduct that will lead to meaningful and effective rules for the region. As to the border issues between China and India, the status quo is that both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders,” he wrote.

On China-US ties, Qin wrote: “If people choose to see the world from a ‘democracy vs. authoritarianism’ perspective, they will very likely usher in a world of division, competition, and conflict; but if they view the world as a community with a shared future, then openness, cooperation, and win-win outcomes will be the fruits of their choice.”

He wrote: “As President Xi Jinping stressed in his meeting with President Joe Biden in Bali last month, the world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together. China-U.S. relations should not be a zero-sum game…”

Qin also expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine and called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as dialogue between the US, the EU, NATO, and Russia.