New Bill submitted in J-K Assembly to deal with ‘psychological trauma’ caused by decades of violence

Para told The Indian Express that the idea behind the Bill was to make “healing” a process and part of governance.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para has submitted a Bill that seeks to recognise and address the “public health crisis of psychological trauma, emotional distress, and social harm” caused by several decades of violence and conflict.

The Bill seeks to provide a “statutory framework for trauma healing, psychosocial rehabilitation, restorative dialogue, and reconciliation and to give effect to the right to life with dignity”.

Titled Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation, Trauma Healing and Dignity Bill, 2026, the legislation has been submitted to the J&K Assembly Secretariat. The Budget Session of the Assembly starts on February 2 in Jammu.

“Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed decades of violence and social disruption that have left a lasting impact on public mental health and social cohesion. While there has been a decline in violence since 2019, psychological distress and trauma continue to affect individuals and communities, with implications for public health, trust in institutions, and long-term stability,” the Bill reads. “This Bill seeks to establish a statutory framework for trauma healing, psychosocial rehabilitation, and restorative dialogue through existing public health systems.”