New Bill submitted in J-K Assembly to deal with ‘psychological trauma’ caused by decades of violence

The Bill was submitted by PDP’s Waheed Para. The Budget session of the Assembly starts Monday

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarFeb 1, 2026 07:25 AM IST
Waheed Para PDP bill, Srinagar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Trauma Healing and Dignity Bill 2026, J&K Assembly Budget Session 2026, psychological trauma Kashmir, psychosocial rehabilitation J&K, restorative dialogue Kashmir, Waheed Para Pulwama MLA, mental health crisis Jammu Kashmir, right to life with dignity Article 21, conflict-induced trauma healing, Indian express news, current affairsPara told The Indian Express that the idea behind the Bill was to make “healing” a process and part of governance.
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para has submitted a Bill that seeks to recognise and address the “public health crisis of psychological trauma, emotional distress, and social harm” caused by several decades of violence and conflict.

The Bill seeks to provide a “statutory framework for trauma healing, psychosocial rehabilitation, restorative dialogue, and reconciliation and to give effect to the right to life with dignity”.

Titled Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation, Trauma Healing and Dignity Bill, 2026, the legislation has been submitted to the J&K Assembly Secretariat. The Budget Session of the Assembly starts on February 2 in Jammu.

“Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed decades of violence and social disruption that have left a lasting impact on public mental health and social cohesion. While there has been a decline in violence since 2019, psychological distress and trauma continue to affect individuals and communities, with implications for public health, trust in institutions, and long-term stability,” the Bill reads. “This Bill seeks to establish a statutory framework for trauma healing, psychosocial rehabilitation, and restorative dialogue through existing public health systems.”

Para told The Indian Express that the idea behind the Bill was to make “healing” a process and part of governance.

“People have suffered in the last two decades and there’s so much pain and unhealed wounds with those who are affected by violence irrespective of ideology and sides,” he said, adding, “This needs to be addressed as a humanitarian crisis. Mental health today is a silent pandemic that is ignored.”

Referring to those killed in the violence in the last five years, the Bill calls for healing to ensure sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It (Bill) adopts a humane, non-political, and evidence-based approach, recognising that sustainable peace requires healing of individuals and communities,” the Bill reads. “Its vision is consistent with Constitutional values and within the legislative competence of the Union Territory.”

It says that if passed, the Act can be implemented through the Health Department’s existing public health institutions and community-based programmes.

The Bill has also sought “restorative dialogue”.

“Professionally facilitated dialogue may be undertaken to promote healing, empathy, and mutual understanding,” reads the Bill.

The Bill seeks an initial expenditure of Rs 50 crore for its implementation.

 

